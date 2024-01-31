Maitland's Jets game moves to Newcastle due to extreme heat

Due to extreme heat on the forecast, Sunday's Newcastle Jets A-League women's game will not be played in Maitland.
The clash against the Wellington Phoenix, originally scheduled at 5pm at Maitland Sportsground on Sunday, February 4 will now be played at Newcastle No.2 Sportsground at the same time.
The weather is forecast to reach 41 degrees in Maitland on Sunday.
Tickets will still be valid for the Newcastle game.
Newcastle Jets chief executive officer Shane Mattiske said the women's team and the whole club had been looking forward to bringing the first of three professional women's games to Maitland.
"We're really disappointed that the heatwave has caused a relocation of the first of our Maitland games," he said.
"The shift will allow all of our fans to still attend the ALW game v Wellington Phoenix in the family friendly timeslot of 5pm this Sunday.
"We're also sticking to our plan to hold an open training session at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday morning at 8.30am. We hope to see many of the local footballers and the broader community there to engage with the team."
The remaining two fixtures at Maitland on February 17 and March 3 will go ahead.
All ticket purchasers will receive an email via Ticketmaster confirming their ticket is valid for entry in Newcastle, as well as options if you can't make it.
If you purchased a three game Maitland specific membership, you can still use this for the game in Newcastle. If you are unable to make it to No 2 Sportsground this weekend, please contact the Newcastle Jets Membership team via email to discuss your options - membership@newcastlejetsfc.com.au.
