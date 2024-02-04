Abbey Keighran & Max Mietzel Hunter Junior Life Savers of the Year

JUNIOR Surf Life Savers from Tea Gardens Hawks Nest and Newcastle Surf Life Saving Clubs have taken out this year's Newcastle Permanent Junior Life Saver of the Year awards.
All Saints College Maitland student Abbey Keighran from Tea Gardens Hawks Nest SLSC was named the female winner, while St Pius X College's Max Mietzel from Newcastle SLSC took out the male award announced at Swansea Belmont today.
After joining in the 2020/21 season, Abbey quickly became a dedicated volunteer at Tea Gardens Hawks Nest SLSC because she knows the value of surf life savers in her small patrol community, Hunter Surf Life Saving said.
Passionate about developing younger club members, Abbey completed her Age Manager award so she could help the nippers gain skills and confidence in the water.
She is also looking forward to getting her Inflatable Rescue Boat crew so she get out in the boats.
Max also took up surf life saving in the 2020/21 season after moving to Newcastle from Norfolk Island.
He is celebrated as a positive role model, and says he particularly enjoys helping out with the nippers program, doing patrols, and is looking forward to participating in the drone program. Max is also a strong competitor for the club and is particularly known for his speed on the sand.
Hunter Surf Life Saving President Henry Scruton said this year there had been a strong field of contenders for the awards.
"Each of our local clubs puts forward a female and male nominee, who are required to participate in the Newcastle Permanent Branch Championships and also sit for an interview with a panel of judges," Mr Scruton said.
"It's not easy, but Abbey and Max really rose to the challenge and both impressed the panel with their work ethic, passion for the sport, and dedication to the community.
"Abbey and Max have made significant contributions to their clubs and are people that our younger members can be inspired by.
"Newcastle Permanent has supported us for over 40 years, which helps keep events like this one running, our nippers in the water and our beachgoers safe."
Newcastle Permanent Head of Customer Lending Greg Hooper said that he was very
impressed by the talent of the Hunter branch's young members.
"Along with their beach safety knowledge and water skills, it's wonderful to see that they are giving back to their community at such a young age," Mr Hooper said.
"Witnessing the development of young leaders like Abbey and Max makes all of us at Newcastle Permanent feel exceptionally proud of our partnership with Hunter Surf Life Saving."
The Hunter branch of Surf Life Saving NSW has 13 clubs, patrolling beaches from Hawks Nest to Catherine Hill Bay.
