OUR PAST: RJ Pierce much loved medico and mayor of West Maitland

The meeting resolved to erect 'a substantial monument' to a much-loved figure. There was debate, according to The Maitland Mercury, about what the memorial should be: in the end a circular cast iron bubbler fountain with a lamp above it was decided upon. Its siting came down to three possibilities Maitland Park or the town centre either in front of the Town Hall or at the Maitland Mercury intersection of High and Hunter steets. The intersection won out: a fountain in front of the Town Hall was thought likely to be obstructive to traffic.