The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

OUR PAST: RJ Pierce much loved medico and mayor of West Maitland

By Chas Keys
Updated February 11 2024 - 8:12am, first published 8:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR PAST: RJ Pierce much loved medico and mayor of West Maitland
OUR PAST: RJ Pierce much loved medico and mayor of West Maitland

RJ (Robert James) Pierce (1841-89) was an Irish doctor and surgeon who qualified after studying at Dublin's Royal College of Surgeons. Like many other Irish people of his time, he migrated to Australia where he worked as a doctor in Melbourne, Newcastle and Muswellbrook and then West Maitland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.