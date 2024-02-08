The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Winemakers say '24 Hunter Valley vintage looking strong

By Rick Allen
Updated February 8 2024 - 11:21am, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leogate winemaker Mark Woods says the 2024 Hunter vintage is "a nine out of 10". Picture by Marina Neil
Leogate winemaker Mark Woods says the 2024 Hunter vintage is "a nine out of 10". Picture by Marina Neil

Mark Woods, winemaker at Leogate, isn't one for big statements - in fact, he's the total opposite.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.