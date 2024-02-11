The Repertory kicks off the year with intense thriller 'Dangerous Obsession'

Actors at Maitland Repertory Theatre are busy rehearsing for their first play of the year, Dangerous Obsession.
Dangerous Obsession is an intense psychological thriller packed with secrets and lies that will have the audience hooked from the start.
Delivered by a small cast of just three, Dangerous Obsession is director Kaysia Dowie's directorial debut. Dowsie has been acting for many years at the theatre.
Some audience members may recognise playwright N.J. Crisp's name, as he wrote many 20th century British television shows including Dr Finlay's Casebook.
In the play John Barrett (William Cesista), a strange, suited and well-spoken gentleman takes Sally Driscoll (Denni Mannile) by surprise as she relaxes in her luxurious home while her husband Mark (Thomas Henry) is away. Barrett is unexpected and uninvited. Who is he? Why is he here?
Dangerous Obsession is on at Maitland Repertory Theatre (opposite town hall) from Wednesday, February 14 to Sunday, March 3.
There is a mixture of evening and matinee performances.
Tickets are $32 for adults, $27 concession and $27 per person for groups of 10 or more.
On opening night on Valentine's Day, celebrate before the show with complimentary refreshments from 7.30pm.
For tickets visit www.mrt.org.au, or call 02 4933 7266 between 12pm and 8pm on weekdays.
