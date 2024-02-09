Formosa and Elder horses expected to lift at Menangle

Ellalong harness racing trainer-driver Michael Formosa expects Kiwi import McCrikey to improve third up in Australia when he races at Menangle again on Saturday night.
McCrikey debuted with a luckless seventh in a Golden Guitar heat at Tamworth before finishing fourth at Menangle behind a hot pace last week. He returns to town for race three, where he has drawn well in two.
Formosa believes McCrikey, a winner six times in 45 New Zealand starts, could measure up at Menangle.
"The people who own him gave me his brother years ago. His name was Magoogan and he won the Golden Guitar [in 2017]," Formosa said. "This guy was in New Zealand and the trainer thought he'd found his mark there. I watched a few of his races and I thought he was a genuine Menangle grade horse.
"He went really good in his first serious run over a mile. They went 1:50 so he's done well to hang on for fourth so he should be better for it."
He also has Heaven Holly in gate one for the opening race. She finished strongly from well back to come second last start at Menangle but steps up from mares grade this week.
"She went terrific last week, second run back from a spell," he said. "She's up in grade but has the good draw."
Louth Park trainer Mel Elder also expects her Menangle hope, Ashark, to improve. Ashark was seventh after racing behind the leader at Newcastle last week when first-up for almost a year. He returns to Menangle racing in the last.
"I probably didn't expect him to come out as good as he did last week after a long time out, and I was really happy with him," Elder said.
"He finished with them and had to do a fair bit of work. This week we have the disadvantage of the [wide] draw so he might be able to get tucked away and do it at the end, which is his go."
"It was nothing too serious," Elder said of the spell.
"He'd never really had a long spell. There was nothing really disappointing with his last prep. He just came to a halt with a minor issue then I decided I don't like the winter with him so I'll bring him out when it's warmer.
"He's come back nice and fresh and ready to go again."
