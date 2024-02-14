Maitland Pickers to surround Caitlin Moran with local stars

You can hear the smile in new Maitland Pickers women's coach Ryan Grigg's voice as he talks about the club's star signing for the new women's tackle competition Caitlin Moran.
Griggs is confident Maitland fans will get to see Moran - a World Cup champion, former Jillaroos halfback and two-time NRLW premiership winner at the Knights - at her best for most of the season as she opts to have a year off rep footy.
But you can tell Griggs is equally excited about overseeing a host of talented players who will get the opportunity to play for their hometown for the first time in the inaugural Newcastle Rugby League women's tackle competition in 2024.
Grigg, who coached several of the Pickers squad as the NSW Country title winning coach last year, believes if things gel he has a team to follow successful path of Maitland's back-to-back premiership first grade team.
"Caitlin (Moran) is have a year off rep footy. She will play in the halves, I'm not sure whether it will be halfback or five-eighth. She will play alongside Brooke Carter who was captain in my NSW Country side," Grigg
"Brooke's a Maitland girl so she is pretty excited about lining up for the Pickers
"There is always the possibility the two of them could be called into into the Knight Harvey Norman or the Knights NRL, but in the end we want to see our players advance and have pathways to play at the best level they can.
"Brooke played in the NSW Country side at nationals last year, she has also played for the Newcastle/Maitland regional rep side and was in the Roosters Harvey Norman Squad until she was injured last year.
"Jorja Holden, a Knights junior who was at the Roosters last year. She is a Maitland girl. Terry-Lee Van Wyk, who was a Knights junior, was in my country side.
"They are all Maitland girls and live five minutes from the ground."
The Maitland contingent also includes Robyn Draper, Aberglasslyn pair front-rower Lacey Hickson and Leticia Hass-Quinlan who has come back from Queensland Cup.
The club has also picked up Anika Butler, who played in the last World Cup for PNG, and played for the Knights.
"There is a lot of talent in the Maitland area, they just had to travel to have a game. Now the Pickers are in the league the girls can play football and be with their families at home rather than having to travel.
"They've all been born and raised either in Maitland or out in the Group 21 areas of Muswellbrook and Singleton. We have girls from Lochinvar, Aberglasslyn, Rutherford and East Maitland."
Previously a dyed on red and green West Newcastle person, Grigg coached Raymond Terrace women's tackle team to last season's top grade grand final where they were beaten by Lakes.
"I knew Matty Lantry from his time at Wests and he approached me about coaching this year," Grigg said.
"I also had other offers, but I weighed up my options and decided to go with Maitland.
"I live in Thornton so it's handy, but it was more about the opportunity to develop under Matty."
Exact numbers in the new competition have yet to be confirmed but it is understood Central, Cessnock, Lakes, Maitland, Souths, Wests and Wyong have all indicated they are fielding teams while Raymond Terrace, not a district club, have also expressed interest.
Kurri and Macquarie have both made efforts but are uncertain starters while Entrance and Northern Hawks won't be featuring in 2024.
Round one is expected in early May after Tarsha Gale Cup (NSWRL women's under-19) wraps up while the grand final takes place alongside the men's grades at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 22.
