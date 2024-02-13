Who's playing in the Knights' pre-season trial this week?

Kalyn Ponga won't feature but a host of Newcastle's first-grade regulars are set for game time as the Knights try to make the most of their trial against Cronulla in Gosford on Saturday.
Ponga is one of only a few top-flight players left off the club's 28-man team list for the clash, which forms part of the NRL's Pre-Season Challenge competition.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien yesterday named a strong starting side for the 1.45pm match, minus Ponga, Jayden Brailey, Tyson Frizell, Bradman Best and the club's All Stars representatives Dane Gagai, Leo Thompson and Adam Elliott.
English import Kai Pearce-Paul also won't feature as he continues to build his fitness following foot surgery late last year.
O'Brien has opted to start incumbent pairing Tyson Gamble and Jackson Hastings at five-eighth and halfback, respectively, naming former Penrith playmaker Jack Cogger in the No.14 jersey.
Cogger is still expected to get plenty of time steering the side in one of the play-making positions.
Teenage fullback and highly-rated Cessnock junior Fletcher Sharpe will start in the No.1 jersey.
New recruit Tom Jenkins will make his first appearance in the red and blue, starting on the wing, while Greg Marzhew resumes duties on the opposite flank.
Krystian Mapapalangi and Enari Tuala, who are vying with Jenkins to fill the wing spot vacated by departed flyer Dominic Young, will start in the centres.
Jacob Saifiti, who captains the side, and his brother Daniel make up the front row.
Ex-South Sydney forward Jed Cartwright starts in the back row, along with Dylan Lucas played eight NRL games last year.
The extended bench features a stack of lesser-known players, but includes fellow Englishman Will Pryce.
The Sharks, who were already set to be without halfback Nicho Hynes due to the All Stars match the night prior, named a team missing a raft of their NRL regulars.
1. Fletcher Sharpe
2. Tom Jenkins
3. Enari Tuala
4. Krystian Mapapalangi
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Tyson Gamble
.7. Jackson Hastings
.8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Jacob Saifiti (C)
11. Jed Cartwright
12. Dylan Lucas
13. Mathew Croker
14. Jack Cogger
15. Jack Hetherington
16. Brodie Jones
17. Tom Cant
18. David Armstrong
19. Fletcher Myers
20. Kyle McCarthy
21. Will Pryce
22. Laitia Moceidreke
23. Riley Jones
24. Paul Bryan
25. Zach Herring
26. Clay Webb
27. Ryan Rivett
28. Sebastian Su'a
