The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community
Photos

Gallery: all the highlights from the 162nd Maitland Show

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 19 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the action from the 2024 Maitland Show. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll

From showbags and pluto pups to camel racing and dodgem cars, the 162nd Maitland Show had it all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.