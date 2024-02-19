Birdie blitz lands Corey Lamb shot at New Zealand pay day

COREY Lamb was rostered on to work in the pro-shop at Cypress Lakes next week, now he is headed to Queenstown for the biggest tournament in his career.
Lamb, 22, shot a seven-under 64, which included a double-bogey at the 18th, at The Vintage on Monday to secure a start in the $1.9 million New Zealand Open at Millbrook Golf Resort, starting February 29.
"I was supposed to be working next week but now I'm flying to New Zealand," Lamb said. "It's a massive opportunity for me. It is co-sanctioned with the Asian and Japan Tours. If I can make the cut it will help me keep my Australasian card."
Lamb started on fire on Monday, opening with two birdies and turning at five under. He chipped in for eagle at the 15th and added birdies at the 16th and 17th to move to nine under before disaster at the last.
Lamb had a triple-bogey seven at the 17th to miss the cut by a stroke at the Players Series Hunter Valley on Friday and thought he may have blown it again.
"It was a pretty average way to finish, but thankfully it didn't cost me," he said.
Lamb won the qualifier by a stroke from Queenslander Sam Slater, with Andrew Evans third at five under, grabbing the last spot.
Nick Flanagan (Belmont) was at two under.
Lamb finished second in a qualifier last November to earn a start in the Australian Open, where he missed the cut by four strokes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.