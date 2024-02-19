The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Birdie blitz lands Corey Lamb shot at New Zealand pay day

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
February 20 2024 - 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Lamb fired a seven-under 64 at The Vintage to earn a start at the New Zealand Open. Picture by David Tease
Corey Lamb fired a seven-under 64 at The Vintage to earn a start at the New Zealand Open. Picture by David Tease

COREY Lamb was rostered on to work in the pro-shop at Cypress Lakes next week, now he is headed to Queenstown for the biggest tournament in his career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.