Rowers band together to win on home water

Maitland's rowing clubs had a big weekend with two different regattas held at their home ground and lots of top three finishes.
Lake Macquarie Rowing Club held its regatta on Saturday, February 18 and Endeavour Rowing Club held its regatta on Sunday, February 19 at Berry Park's Hunter Region Rowing Complex.
Hunter Valley Grammar School's rowing team, which operates from the complex, was named the top point-scorer at Endeavour's regatta on Sunday, with a huge 81 points.
Second place went to Lake Macquarie with 65 points and third place went to Manning River with 39 points.
There were 170 rowers from 15 clubs competing on Sunday, coming from across the Hunter, Port Macquarie, Sydney, Taree, Scone and Central Coast.
Endeavour's senior masters women's squad had particularly impressive results, with Lindy Nisbett claiming five wins, Di McShane and Rosie Furness getting four each, and Chris Brennan achieving three.
Endeavour Rowing Club coach Peter Bond said he was very pleased with the club's results.
"We finished up with six wins on the Sunday, and on the Saturday we also had six wins, so a very pleasing result for Endeavour," he said.
Bond said he was also impressed with fellow Maitland club Hunter Valley Grammar School's performance.
"There would have been at least about 50 or 60 competitors from Hunter Valley Grammar School there on the weekend, and they won the point score so well done to Hunter Valley Grammar School," he said.
