The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Dell and Don celebrate 65 years of love and family

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 22 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dell and Don Cruickshanks at home in Greta. Picture by Simone De Peak
Dell and Don Cruickshanks at home in Greta. Picture by Simone De Peak

Dell and Don Cruickshanks' love story is one for the ages.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.