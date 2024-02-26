The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Hunter River Dragons welcome new boat to their fleet

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 26 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter River Dragons members with Jenny Aitchison MP and their new race boat. Picture supplied
Hunter River Dragons members with Jenny Aitchison MP and their new race boat. Picture supplied

The mighty Hunter River Dragons are even more of a force to be reckoned with, now they've added a new race boat to their ranks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.