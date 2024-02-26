Hunter River Dragons welcome new boat to their fleet

The mighty Hunter River Dragons are even more of a force to be reckoned with, now they've added a new race boat to their ranks.
The new boat was purchased thanks to an $18,000 grant from the NSW Government's $37.2 million Local Small Commitments Allocation program.
The recently crowned regional champions now have three boats in their fleet; a training boat and two racing boats.
Hunter River Dragons president Kerry Greenhalgh said the new boat is a welcomed addition, especially as the club's membership grows.
"Basically it means we can expand our club, because we are growing, we're up to 80 or 90 members," Greenhalgh said.
"We've got three boats now, one's very old we call it the clunker, it's a very old boat but it's a very good stable boat, it's good for training.
"This one will be another race boat, so there'll be two race boats we have."
Greenhalgh said in a couple of months the club will host an ancient ceremony to 'awaken the dragon' of the new boat.
"That's a very ancient ceremony where they dot the eyes of the dragon, and it's usually done by a Taoist priest," she said.
"They awaken the dragon so everybody who sails on her is safe, she keeps them safe because she's been awakened."
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said the enthusiasm of the Hunter River Dragons is infectious.
"I am thrilled that, thanks to the Local Small Commitment Allocation Program, a new boat has been delivered to the club and this will enable the sport of dragon boating to continue to grow in Maitland," she said.
"It is so great to see that last weekend the Dragon represented Maitland at Sydney Lunar New Year Dragon Boat Festival and came away regional champions.
"The club are fabulous representatives for our community."
The Local Small Commitments Allocation Program provides $400,000 in benefits to people to each of the 93 NSW electorates.
