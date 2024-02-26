Paterson-raised flamenco dancer to perform at Sun Street

Paterson-raised flamenco dancer Deya Miranda Giner will make a return to Maitland in March when she performs at Sun Street Studios.
She is a dancer in Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco Lara's show Duende, which is a performance of music from his new album.
The show presents a stunning live performance of flamenco guitar with a fusion of music, song, and flamenco dance, performed by Lara and his talented ensemble.
Duende, which is on in Maitland on Saturday, March 9, brings a unique international collaboration between Spanish and Australian musicians and shows the most emotional compositions of Lara.
Giner grew up in Paterson and at the time her family was the only Spanish family in the area.
After moving to Spain to learn flamenco dancing from the best, Giner met Lara, who is now her husband.
Lara has toured internationally alongside some of the greatest artists and maestro legends of flamenco in Spain.
In 2017 he migrated to Australia from Jerez, the heartland of flamenco in Spain. His style (halfway between traditional and contemporary flamenco) contributes to the increased popularity and understanding of this musical genre in Australia.
Duende promises to be an entertaining show with Lara's flamenco guitar mastery showcasing his talent at the top of the Australian contemporary music and performance scene.
Performers include guest flamenco dancers, Deya Miranda Giner, Lauren Majarrés, Angela Rosero vocals and Byron Mark (percussionist, and pianist).
Duende is on Saturday, March 9 at Sun Street Studios, Maitland. Get tickets ($45) at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1160924.
