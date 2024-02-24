Police seek identity of men who may help with Rutherford gym inquiry

Police from Maitland are requesting assistance from the public to identify the males depicted in the image above.
Police are hoping the males can assist then with an investigation into an incident which occurred at Anytime Fitness, Rutherford on January 17, 2024.
If you can assist, please contact Maitland Police Station on 4934 0200, or alternatively an anonymous report can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Please quote E96115964.
