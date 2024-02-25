The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property

Why our newsfeeds and newsrooms are so Swift-saturated

February 26 2024 - 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why our newsfeeds and newsrooms are so Swift-saturated
Why our newsfeeds and newsrooms are so Swift-saturated

If you think your newsfeed has been Taylor Swift saturated, try being in an office with two self-proclaimed Swifties.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.