New experiences, ideas and stories on offer in gallery's autumn program

Put a visit to Maitland Regional Art Gallery on the 'to do list' this weekend and be among the first to experience some of the autumn exhibitions.
The theme for this season includes war, immigration and cultural displacement as well as community heritage and storytelling.
Small Museum, by Simone Rosenbauer, features a photographic series that explores the buildings, people and culturally significant collections of community museums across Australia.
The Collectors - Small Museums Commissions presents newly commissioned works by artists Kara Wood, Billy Bain and Rosie Deacon.
The works were inspired by local collections within Maitland Gaol, Morpeth Museum and Mortels Sheepskin Factory Museum.
Find Me in the Flowers features floral paintings by Newcastle based artist Prudence De Marchi that have a focus on the beauty of autumn.
"We can't wait to open the doors on our autumn season, fresh with new ideas, stories and experiences," gallery director Gerry Bobsien said.
The gallery will delight art lovers with two more exhibitions opening in March.
Settled/Unsettled includes works by Kathrin Longhurst, Mehwish Iqbal, Angus McDonald and Penny Burne.
The exhibition, which opens on March 9, is a powerful exploration of the impact of war and cultural displacement through the lens of asylum seeker, refugee and migrant experiences.
Visual Weight gives audiences the chance to experience important works by celebrated sculptor Robert Klippel. It will open on March 16.
It documents decades of Klippel's life through sculptures, paintings, collages and drawings.
Ms Bobsien said Visual Weight was one of the highlights of the autumn program. She said the late Klippel was "one of Australia's leading sculptors".
"We worked closely over the past two years with Geoffrey Hassall, art collector and good friend of the late Klippel, to bring his collection to the Hunter region," she said.
"This will be a must see for all art lovers and an exhibition that will draw people to the region."
The autumn program will be officially opened with a celebration on Saturday, March 23 between 3pm and 5pm.
The exhibitions will run until June and are free to view.
"One of the great features of Maitland Regional Art Gallery is our capacity to hold so many varied and interesting exhibitions under the one roof," Ms Bobsien said.
"This is a cultural experience that includes talks, tours, workshops and education programs that sit alongside the exhibitions."
