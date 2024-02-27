The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

NPL: American Angelo Calfo keen to kick on at Weston Bears

By Craig Kerry
Updated February 28 2024 - 10:47am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston's US import Angelo Calfo. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Weston's US import Angelo Calfo. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

For Weston coach Kew Jaliens and his American import Angelo Calfo, having the right philosophy is key.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from A-League

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.