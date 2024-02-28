Man charged with 20 offences after pursuit involving PolAir and dog unit

A man has been charged with 20 offences after the alleged theft of a car and subsequent police pursuit at Tenambit on Wednesday morning.
About 7.50am Wednesday, February 28, police attended Laurie Drive, Raworth, where they sighted a Toyota Hilux, which had earlier been reported as stolen.
As police approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly drove away and a pursuit was initiated, continuing towards Tenambit.
The pursuit came to an end a short time later on Korbel Street, after the vehicle crashed through a fence.
The driver then allegedly fled the scene, with PolAir and the Dog Unit brought in to assist.
Following inquiries, a 22-year-old man was arrested inside a home on O'Hearn Street, Tenambit, a short time later.
He was taken to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
He was also charged with a further 17 offences regarding other matters:
He has been refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court on Thursday, February 29.
