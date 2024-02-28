The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Police

Man charged with 20 offences after pursuit involving PolAir and dog unit

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 28 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Police Station. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Maitland Police Station. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A man has been charged with 20 offences after the alleged theft of a car and subsequent police pursuit at Tenambit on Wednesday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.