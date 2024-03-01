Returning Rebels skipper relishes all-NRL centre pairing of Ferguson, Smith

REBELS representative captain Chad O'Donnell says he's "definitely glad I'm on that side and not the other" with Newcastle Rugby League recruits Blake Ferguson and Will Smith creating an all-NRL centre pairing.
O'Donnell, skippering the squad for a third straight campaign and second back in the NSW Country Championships, leads out the Rebels in Saturday's opener against neighbours Central Coast at Cessnock Sportsground (12pm).
"Just the experience, but they've come in and bought in straight away the NRL contingent," O'Donnell said
"Fergo is awesome with defensive tips and attacking tips. Same as Will, who I'm sure will pop up and float around [the field] a bit as well and won't just sit out there.
"Having that skill set of player on either edge is very beneficial."
Five-eighth O'Donnell combines with Dylan Phythian in the halves for round one of the knockout competition.
The Rebels will wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence paying tribute to Leigh Maughan, who died earlier this week. Regarded as the founding father of NRL club the Knights, Maughan was also a Newcastle RL player, referee, board member and commentator.
NEWCASTLE: Cameron Anderson, Honeti Tuha, Will Smith, Blake Ferguson, Timanu Alexander, Chad O'Donnell (c), Dylan Phythian, Jayden Butterfield, Luke Huth, James Taylor, Lewis Hamilton, Lincoln Smith, Ben Stone, Ryan Glanville, Jack Welsh, Liam Wiscombe, Nick Ritter, Mitch Black.
