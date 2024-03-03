Rebels pair injured as coach calls for 'much better' performance next round

REBELS coach Garth Brennan admits "we'll need to be much better" in the next round of the NSW Country Championships as Dylan Phythian and Nick Ritter both face likely stints on the sidelines.
Title holders Newcastle prevailed 26-14 over Central Coast at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday with Phythian impacted by concussion and Ritter suffering a calf injury in the warm-up.
"We probably didn't play to our capabilities but I've got to give Central Coast credit, they were enthusiastic," Brennan said.
"We'll need to be much better if we want to advance any further otherwise it's going to be a short campaign."
Ritter was replaced on the bench by Mitch Black, but the likes of players' player Ryan Glanville and Liam Wiscombe ended up with "more of a middle role".
Brennan described the performance of starting prop James Taylor as "enormous".
Cameron Anderson and Honeti Tuha both landed doubles for the Rebels while Will Smith also crossed for a try. Chad O'Donnell kicked three goals. It was 14-10 at half-time.
Phythian was put on report.
Next round has yet to be confirmed but Newcastle may host Macarthur this weekend.
Brennan expects both Peter Mata'utia (foot) and Matt Soper-Lawler (overseas) to be available.
Macarthur beat Illawarra 36-24 on Saturday while Northern Tigers edged out Western Rams 16-14.
