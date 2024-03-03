The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rebels pair injured as coach calls for 'much better' performance next round

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 3 2024 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebels halfback Dylan Phythian. Picture by Marina Neil
Rebels halfback Dylan Phythian. Picture by Marina Neil

REBELS coach Garth Brennan admits "we'll need to be much better" in the next round of the NSW Country Championships as Dylan Phythian and Nick Ritter both face likely stints on the sidelines.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.