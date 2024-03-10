Report reveals 550 development applications lodged in six months

More than $212 million is being invested in planned development across Maitland, according to a new report from Maitland City Council.
Between July and December 2023, more than 550 development applications with a median processing time of 29 days were lodged, according to latest biannual On The Move report.
The report also shows Maitland Council is on track to achieve 91 per cent of the actions outlined in the 2023/24 Operational Plan, including 171 Capital Works projects with a year to date capital spend of $25.4 million.
Following its launch in June 2023, Maitland's new kerbside bulky waste service has processed more than 468 tonnes of waste, with an anticipated resource recovery rate of 80 per cent.
Maitland City Council general manager Jeff Smith said the figures showed council was "demonstrating our commitment to delivering on both the objectives of our annual delivery program and the vision set out in the Maitland+10 Community Strategic Plan".
"Our list of recent wins and achievements extends across the city, with investments in community infrastructure, facilities and services," he said.
"We acknowledge that there is always room for improvement, however, we have made significant progress through our passion and commitment to making our city a great place to live, work and play."
Issue 25 of On The Move, which covers July to December 2023, is now available to read at mait.city/OnTheMove.
Hard copies of On The Move can be accessed at Maitland Administration Centre and Maitland Libraries.
