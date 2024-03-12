Palliative care fun run raises $29,000 to support Hunter patients

Hundreds of walkers and runners hit the pavement on Sunday to raise money for people receiving end of life care in the Hunter.
The 30th Friends of Palliative Care (FOPC) walk and fun run was held at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre on Sunday, March 10.
More than 300 people participated in the five kilometre fun run, five kilometre walk and the 10 kilometre run, raising just under $29,000 in the process.
It fell slightly short of the committee's $30,000 goal for 30 years, but will still go a long way to supporting people receiving palliative care.
The event is FOPC's major annual fundraiser, and will go straight to hiring out electric beds, paying for patient's pharmacy accounts and providing care packages.
FOPC treasurer Lynne Howard said the event is all about helping those who are receiving end of life care.
"As a small committee it's quite overwhelming to see the amount of people that are behind the cause," she said.
"Friends of Palliative Care relies solely on donations from local businesses and community members, and the yearly fun run is one of our key fundraisers so it was amazing to see how many people were out to support it."
Many Maitland businesses and clubs took part in the event, with Macmillan's Accountants, TerryWhite Chemmart Rutherford, Club Maitland City, Maitland Physical Culture and Hunter River Medical Centre all sharing happy snaps on social media.
Ms Howard said the event went wonderfully.
"We had quite a few more participants this year, so it was a little bit overwhelming," she said.
"It was just a lovely morning, and then we had our remembrance ceremony with Maitland Pipes and Drums doing their beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace, it was just lovely."
Ms Howard said she'd like to thank all participants and sponsors for their support.
"If anyone's interested in being a volunteer, we're always welcoming of that as well," she said.
