Your guide to Maitland this weekend - antiques, new exhibitions and the circus

STREET EATS
WOODBERRY
Experience Street Eats in Woodberry, where food trucks and live music come together. Bring your loved ones to Woodberry Playground and Skatepark on Friday night and enjoy a picnic with delicious bites from 5pm to 8pm.
HOMEGROWN
MARKETS
BIMBADGEN
Head to Bimbadgen Estate on Sunday, March 17 between 10am and 2pm for the Homegrown Markets Hunter Valley Autumn Market Day. There will be 100 incredible makers and designers showcasing their work, with everything from handmade ceramics and gourmet produce to jewellery and candles, plus delicious street food.
ANTIQUE FAIR
THE SHOWGROUND
Discover a wide array of antiques, collectables, pottery, bottles and woodcrafts at the Maitland Antique Bottles and Collectables Fair, held over two days at Maitland Showground from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 2pm on Sunday.
Explore unique treasures like jewellery, vintage furniture, glassware, ceramics and more.
ANTI-BULLYING CLINIC
GREEN HILLS
Hunter Valley Martial Arts is hosting a free Easter themed anti-bullying clinic for children aged three to six-years-old and six to nine-years-old.
The Green Hills clinic is on Thursday, March 24. Call 4933 1196 to register or for more information.
MRAG
Experience the essence of autumn with Prudence De Marchi's Find Me in the Flowers exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery, showcasing paintings inspired by floral silhouettes and golden tones. Visit the gallery this weekend from 9am to 4pm on both days.
AUDIO TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Explore Maitland Gaol with an immersive self guided audio tour, providing insight into the site's significance without traditional signage. With three tour options available, you can follow designated routes to ensure a comprehensive experience or freely explore at your own pace. Open every weekend from 9am to 4pm. Tickets are $19 for adults.
THE SHOWGROUND
Step into the exciting world of Stardust Circus, where you'll find an incredible mix of talent and entertainment under one big top, including clowns, animals, aerial performances and more. The circus is in town until Sunday, March 24.
