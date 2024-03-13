Is your street on the board? Where to get your hands on Maitland Monopoly

Iconic locations like Walka Water Works, Morpeth Bridge and the Indian Root Pills shed are in the spotlight on the brand new Maitland themed Monopoly board.
Maitland City Council has released the Maitland themed edition, featuring iconic landmarks and locations from across the Local Government Area.
Players will buy, sell and trade their way to victory as they explore all that Maitland has to offer including rural Tocal, The Levee lifestyle precinct, historic Walka Water Works and others.
Some may even find themselves locked up in historic Maitland Gaol.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said it's only fitting that Maitland has its own version of Monopoly that celebrates our rich history, heritage and culture.
"Maitland is a fantastic place to live, work and play - and fun initiatives like this spotlight our landmarks and lifestyle including our lively arts community, colourful events calendar, burgeoning culinary scene and boutique accommodation options," he said.
"This edition is a great keepsake for locals and visitors as it retains all the beloved elements of the traditional game, with the added charm that comes from capturing Maitland's riverside locale and historic locations."
Since its launch in 1935, Monopoly has become a beloved pop culture classic and is a firm fixture in household board game collections across the globe.
Maitland Monopoly is now available for purchase at the Maitland Visitor Information Centre, Maitland Regional Art Gallery, Maitland Gaol and via the MyMaitland website mait.city/MaitlandMonopoly. Click and collect options are also available at select locations.
