'I'm devasted by what has occurred': bus driver apologises outside court

THE DRIVER at the centre of the horror Hunter Valley bus crash has broken his silence.
Outside Newcastle court yesterday, Brett Andrew Button said he thought about the night the tragedy unfolded on June 11 last year every hour of every day, after coming face-to-face with family members of those who died for the first time.
Defence solicitor Chris O'Brien read a statement from Button.
"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about what happened that day, that night," he said.
"There isn't an hour that goes by where I'm not thinking of the families that have been affected by my actions.
"I truly feel for anyone involved including the emergency services.
"I am devastated by what has occurred, and for that I am truly and deeply sorry."
Button held back tears, supported by family, as the apology was read.
Button faces 89 charges stemming from the bus rollover at Greta, which killed 10 wedding guests and sparked a major and traumatic emergency response.
He was flanked by his legal team and supporters as he made his way into Newcastle court in person for the first time. He was led to a courtroom packed with family members of those who died in the crash, including doctor Rebecca Mullen's loved ones, who had travelled from Singleton.
Several investigating police officers were also in the public gallery.
Button, 59, sat silently in court as lawyers confirmed he was not yet ready to enter pleas to the charges.
"The situation is this Your Honour, an initial case conference has been held," Mr O'Brien told the court.
He said negotiations were continuing. Mr O'Brien made a joint application with the prosecution to adjourn the matter to April 3, when it's expected that Button will be committed to Newcastle District Court for either trial or sentence.
Button has been on bail since he was released by a magistrate at Cessnock Local Court the day after the crash.
He had not been required to attend court in person since, and had not spoken publicly about the disaster, until yesterday.
Magistrate Ian Cheetham ordered his bail conditions - including not to drink alcohol or drive - to continue.
Button is accused of being behind the wheel of a bus carrying passengers from a Wandin Estate wedding to the newlywed couple's hometown of Singleton when he lost control on the night of June 11, last year.
Ten people were killed when the bus crashed and hit a guard rail and 25 others were injured, including several members of the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club.
The 10 people who died were Nadene McBride and her daughter, Kyah, 22, of Singleton; Kane Symons, 21, from Tasmania; Andrew Scott, 35, and his wife Lynan, 33, of Singleton; Zach Bray, 29, from Byron Bay; Angus Craig, 28, from Queensland; Darcy Bulman, 30, from Melbourne; and Tori Cowburn, 29, and Rebecca Mullen, both of Singleton.
Button was initially charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, and was later hit with a string of other allegations, including 10 counts of manslaughter.
The court previously heard that Button had said "fasten your seatbelts" just before the bus crashed.
There isn't an hour that goes by where I'm not thinking of the families that have been affected by my actions- Brett Button
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.