The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

Roll up, roll up for fun at the circus

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
March 15 2024 - 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clowns taking centre stage during the Stardust Circus show. Pictures supplied
Clowns taking centre stage during the Stardust Circus show. Pictures supplied

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as jaw-dropping acts unfold in front of you.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.