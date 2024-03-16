Magpies defeat Olympic courtesy of three second half goals

Three goals in the space of 15 minutes against Newcastle Olympic has delivered Maitland their second win of the NNSW NPLM season.
After a slow start to their campaign, the Magpies snatched victory in the dying minutes last week against New Lambton and showed promising signs on Saturday, March 16, with a gritty away performance at Darling Street Oval, winning 3-0.
Maitland's James Thompson broke the deadlock in the 78th minute when he calmly slotted the ball home from the edge of the penalty area.
Instead of dropping back to protect their lead, the Magpies pushed on for a second and did not have to wait long with Matt Hoole firing them further ahead in the 83rd minute.
Receiving the ball about 30 metres from goal and with time and space, the midfielder rocketed his shot into the far corner of Olympic's net.
Now holding a comfortable lead, Magpies striker Braedyn Crowley completed the scoring in the third minute of added time.
Hunting a goal, Olympic turned the ball over near the Maitland penalty area and were found short at the back with Crowley receiving a pass from Thompson on the halfway line. He calming rounded the advancing keeper to seal the win.
Olympic went close to going ahead in the first half before the intervention of Magpies defender Callum Bower and goalkeeper Taylor Pate.
Bower dived to stop Olympic's Archie Finn from tapping in a cross in the 16th minute with Pate injured in the ensuing collision.
Despite attempting to play on, Pate was substituted for back-up keeper Matt Trott.
The win leaves Maitland in sixth position on the ladder one point behind Olympic. Weston can go above both teams when they play Lambton later on Sunday afternoon.
The Magpies will be back at Cooks Square Park in round five when they host Adamstown on Saturday, March 23. Rosebud are in 10th position on the ladder with one draw and three losses to start the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.