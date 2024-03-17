Maitland grinds out comeback away win to go second on NNSW NPLW ladder

Maitland have fought back after going behind early to claim a 2-1 win against Newcastle Olympic in the NNSW NPLW on Saturday night.
The Magpies join Olympic on equal second on the premiership ladder after a Sophie Stapleford (41st minute) goal just before half-time and an Olympic own goal in the 85th minute.
Maitland were chasing the game early when the home side scored inside the opening four minutes at Darling Street Oval on Saturday, March 16.
Newcastle Olympic had the better of the opening half and could have gone further ahead in the 34th minute when they hit the crossbar following a Magpies turnover in midfield. A long range effort also cannoned into the crossbar a few minutes later.
However, Maitland were able to ride their luck and Stapleford scored against the run of play when her cross into the penalty area drifted over the head of the Olympic goalkeeper.
Olympic went close again midway through the second half before some nice build up play from Maitland forced the home side into error late in the match.
Defender Jorjia Hogg could only deflect the ball into her own net following a teasing low cross from Maitland's Georgia Amess.
The Magpies host Mid Coast on Sunday, March 24, in round five at Cooks Square Park after recording three wins from their opening four matches.
Mid Coast are yet to win this season and have suffered heavy defeats to Adamstown, Olympic and Warners Bay.
