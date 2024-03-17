The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Petition to buy old mine rail line for Cessnock to Maitland service

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated March 18 2024 - 6:57am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petition to buy old mine rail line for Cessnock to Maitland service
Petition to buy old mine rail line for Cessnock to Maitland service

The wheels are turning on the ambitious call for the state government to buy an old mining rail line and repurpose it to connect the Hunter's two fast-growing regions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.