More than $500k available for Hunter groups and charities

More than half a million dollars is up for grabs for Hunter community groups and charities through the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.
The first funding round of 2024 is now open, with more than $500,000 available for local community groups and charities with new and existing projects.
To support potential applicants with the application process, the Charitable Foundation is hosting a free, online workshop on Wednesday, March 20 at 10:30am.
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation partnership specialist Lanah Maruff said the workshop is open to all, and is designed to build capacity and understanding of the grant funding model.
"Our workshops are open to anyone interested in learning about our application process and ways to improve their approach to grant writing. Whether it's with us, or another funder, we aim to support organisations in putting their best foot forward," Ms Maruff said.
"We are looking for partners and projects that take a new, collaborative and inclusive approach to solving problems in the Newcastle and Hunter community.
"We are also excited by projects that demonstrate genuine collaboration between organisations of all shapes and sizes with a shared commitment to address disadvantage for people in their communities."
Groups can register for the workshop here: https://events.humanitix.com/community-grants-workshop-or-newcastle-permanent-charitable-foundation.
Applications can be submitted via the Charitable Foundation website and close at 11:59pm on Tuesday, April 16.
To be eligible for funding, a group must be endorsed by the Australian Taxation Office as a Type 1 Deductible Gift Recipient and hold Tax Concession Charity status, be registered with the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profit Commission, and be a not-for-profit organisation which is charitable at law, and a legal entity such as an incorporate association of corporation. Groups are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria available at https://www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/funding-guide.
