More than $500k available for Hunter groups and charities

To be eligible for funding, a group must be endorsed by the Australian Taxation Office as a Type 1 Deductible Gift Recipient and hold Tax Concession Charity status, be registered with the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profit Commission, and be a not-for-profit organisation which is charitable at law, and a legal entity such as an incorporate association of corporation. Groups are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria available at https://www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/funding-guide.