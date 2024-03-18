The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

All Saints' College teachers placed on leave amid misconduct allegations

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 19 2024 - 6:55am, first published 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two teachers from All Saints' College Maitland's senior campus are facing serious misconduct allegations. Picture by Marina Neil
Two teachers from All Saints' College Maitland's senior campus are facing serious misconduct allegations. Picture by Marina Neil

ALLEGATIONS of "serious misconduct" have seen two teachers at the All Saints' College Maitland senior campus put on administrative leave.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.