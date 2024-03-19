This cosy Hunter Valley reading retreat is a book lover's paradise

As we enter the cooler months, what better time to curl up with a good book by the fireplace at a mountainside retreat, while a chef prepares all your meals?
If this sounds too good to be true, it isn't - Reading Retreats Australia is right on our doorstep in the beautiful Hunter Valley, offering a chance to unwind, disconnect and most importantly read.
It's perfect for book lovers who wish they had more time to read, or want to completely disconnect from work, the internet and daily life.
Founders Emily Devine and Katie Bleus, who own Betty Loves Books in Newcastle, welcome guests with open arms to the charming mountainside reading retreat, and from there it's up to each guest what their weekend looks like.
It might be joining the other guests for meals, wine and conversation, it might be curling up to read solo in one of the designated quiet spaces, or it might be staying in their room and having their meals delivered - the experience is completely up to each guest.
The idea for Australia's first and only reading retreat came about when Emily and Katie, wanting to go away to celebrate their book store, couldn't find anything like it in the country. So they made it themselves.
"We wanted somewhere to go that celebrated reading and the love of reading, and allowing you that space and time, and we couldn't find it," Katie said.
"One of my best holidays was when me and a friend went to Wollongong and we just actually stayed in the hotel the whole time and just read," Emily added.
"It was all reading and it was so good, and then we were like hey, there's an idea, why don't we just do that."
The retreat is in Mount View, on a private 55 acre property featuring private bedrooms and ensuites, panoramic Hunter Valley views and cosy living spaces.
"There's not a great deal of structured activities for our retreat, the big focus is relaxation and having that time and space to read," Katie said.
One part of the retreat's appeal is an individually tailored book prescription for each guest, full of recommendations and based on their current reading habits.
Upon arrival, guests will receive a welcome bag with their prescription, a selection of those recommended books and some other little goodies.
The retreat uses local suppliers, with wine from Mount View's Briar Ridge Vineyard, beer from Pokolbin's IronBark Hill Brewing Co and food by Hot Luck, a collaboration between award-winning Maitland chefs Curwen & Co and Harvest Party.
The explosion of the reading community on social media in recent years on apps like TikTok and Instagram, has meant reading is a hobby that is only becoming more and more popular.
Emily and Katie said a lot of people got back into reading during the COVID lockdown.
"I think it was something that you could always access and you didn't have to have that news feed or be online all the time," Emily said.
"I got really sick of being on screens and communicating through my phone all the time, walks and reading are your saviours throughout that time.
"And then TikTok picked up books and I think it has really increased the love again."
Katie said a new genre of fiction called new adult is making reading more visible.
"I think it's reaching a different audience, so while I don't think we've gotten more readers I think that the coolness and popularity of reading is making it more visible," she said.
The Mercury asked Emily and Katie for their go-to book recommendations.
For someone who is new to or getting back into reading, here's what they said:
"More so people have fallen out of reading and they're wanting to get back into it, and in that case I would recommend The Dry by Jane Harper," Katie said.
"Aussie, noir thriller, and just an incredible page turner.
"Or Christian White's The Wife and the Widow or The Nowhere Child."
Emily recommends a book that has a bit of everything.
"The one that came to my mind, because a lot of people say that it got them back into reading was Where the Crawdads Sing [by Delia Owens] because it's got a little bit of everything; romance, murder mystery and a bit of historical significance," she said.
Reading Retreats Australia's April, May and June retreats are already sold out, with most of the retreat's customers flying in from interstate as there is nothing like it anywhere else in the country.
There are a couple of spaces left for Reading Retreats Australia's July and October retreats, with prices beginning at $980.
Emily and Katie will be adding more dates for 2025. Check it out at www.readingretreatsaustralia.com.au.
