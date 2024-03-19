The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community
Things to Do

This cosy Hunter Valley reading retreat is a book lover's paradise

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 19 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reading Retreats Australia founders Emily Devine and Katie Bleus. Picture supplied
Reading Retreats Australia founders Emily Devine and Katie Bleus. Picture supplied

As we enter the cooler months, what better time to curl up with a good book by the fireplace at a mountainside retreat, while a chef prepares all your meals?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.