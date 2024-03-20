Gillieston Heights supermarket named best medium IGA in state

A Maitland supermarket has won big at the NSW & ACT IGA Awards of Excellence, bringing home accolades for its produce department, grocery department and store overall.
Loveys IGA Gillieston Heights was named Medium Store of the Year at the awards, and also won Medium Fresh Produce Department of the Year and Medium Grocery and General Merchandise Department of the Year.
The Gillieston Heights store has been open for more than two years now, and offers a range of locally sourced meat, grab and go offerings and a large variety of specialty, organic and locally made products.
Owner James Lovegrove said he's very happy about the store's award wins.
"I think it's just a good acknowledgement for all the staff at the store that what we're doing is right, and we're doing a good job for our customers," he said.
Mr Lovegrove said he believes what sets Gillieston Heights IGA apart from its competitors is its consistency.
"We try to provide a consistent offer, so customers can bank on knowing we'll have what they need when they need it, and keep it well presented, well stocked and do the best prices that we can," he said.
The IGA awards were held on Friday, March 1, and stores were judged on customer service, community pride, department excellence, brand values, merchandising and overall performance.
Store manager Samantha Ryan said she and the team were surprised when they were announced as winners.
"We've worked hard the last 18 months to get the store to where it is, and you can't do it by yourself, we've got a good team here and we've all dug deep, and we've got the results we wanted," she said.
Mr Lovegrove said he'd like to thank the customers for their support and the staff for their hard work.
"Without them, we can't do what we do," he said.
