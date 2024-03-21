Your guide to Maitland this weekend - street party, golf day, Nostalgia Fest

Explore a diverse selection of succulents, cacti, and indoor and outdoor plants at the market, catering to all gardening preferences. Don't miss the opportunity to score great deals, enter the raffle, and enjoy local honey, coffee, barbecue and cold beverages in the vibrant atmosphere at Anzac Park, John Street, East Maitland on Sunday from 8.30am to 1pm. Please note the event location was previously The Barracks next to Maitland Gaol, which is currently closed.

