The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Your guide to Maitland this weekend - street party, golf day, Nostalgia Fest

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
March 22 2024 - 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE at The Levee Street Party is on this Saturday from 5.30pm. Picture supplied
LIVE at The Levee Street Party is on this Saturday from 5.30pm. Picture supplied

STREET PARTY

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.