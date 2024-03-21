Your guide to Maitland this weekend - street party, golf day, Nostalgia Fest

STREET PARTY
THE LEVEE
Come along to see The Levee Shared Zone between Bulwer Street and Elgin Street transformed into a Street Party for LIVE at The Levee this Saturday from 5.30pm to 9.30pm. Enjoy tunes from Piper Butcher and Acacia Blue, chilled brews courtesy of Dusty Miner Craft Brewery and extend your night by dining at one of The Levee's restaurants, bars or pubs.
EASTER RAFFLE
METFORD
Hunter River Community School's P&C association is raising money for programs and resources for its students with an Easter raffle. The Metford school has 74 students living with complex disabilities. One ticket is $2 and prizes include a family pass to Oakvale Farm, Super Putt vouchers, Kids World passes, kids toys and Easter eggs. Enter the raffle at rafflelink.com.au/hrcs-easter-raffle. It will be drawn on March 27.
ROTARY GOLF DAY
EAST MAITLAND
The combined five Rotary Clubs of Maitland will host their annual Rotary Golf Day on Sunday, March 24 at East Maitland Golf Club to raise money for the Maitland HealthStays accommodation project. There are lots of exciting prizes, including a Haval car valued at $30,000 if you get a hole in one on the 11th hole. The day begins at 7.30am. Register a team at events.humanitix.com/golf-day-qe40ipw1.
SOURDOUGH CLASS
MORPETH
Are you ready to master the art of sourdough bread baking? Experience a hands on baking class led by Stephen Arnott, co founder of Morpeth Sourdough Bakery, this Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the Historic Arnott Bakehouse. Get tickets at www.historicarnottbakehouse.com.au.
NOSTALGIA FEST
KURRI KURRI
Get your dancing shoes on, Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival is on this weekend (March 22, 23 and 24). It's all about rock 'n' roll, classic cars, fashion, music and dancing, in celebration of the 1950s and 60s. One of the festival's highlights is a performance by two time Golden Guitar winner Kirsty Lee Akers on Saturday from 7.30pm at Weston Workers Club (tickets $30).
PLANT MARKET
EAST MAITLAND
Explore a diverse selection of succulents, cacti, and indoor and outdoor plants at the market, catering to all gardening preferences. Don't miss the opportunity to score great deals, enter the raffle, and enjoy local honey, coffee, barbecue and cold beverages in the vibrant atmosphere at Anzac Park, John Street, East Maitland on Sunday from 8.30am to 1pm. Please note the event location was previously The Barracks next to Maitland Gaol, which is currently closed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.