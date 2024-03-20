Win tickets to see Stardust Circus in Maitland

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as jaw-dropping acts unfold in front of you.
See the trapeze artists take on ambitious stunts far above the circus floor, watch the clowns perform tricks and bring a smile to your face, and don't forget about the pigs.
The pigs are so clever they can roll out the red carpet and open a case to retrieve a honking toy.
Stardust Circus opened at Maitland Showground on March 14 and runs until Sunday, March 24.
The show features a wide range of acts including the Wheel of Death and high wire performances.
Shannon Dennis, who is part of the circus' advertising crew, said the family-friendly show had something for everyone.
"We're bringing about an hour and 45 minutes of entertainment. We've got many different aerial acts, we also have our barnyard animals - we have two pigs that perform and also goats and horses and dogs," he said.
"The pigs do a multitude of acts. They can sit down, they can open up a case and pull out a honking toy and they actually play with it and squeeze it and honk it. One pig actually rolls out the red carpet at the start of the show.
"Our pigs love being where they are. When they hear the show music start they actually start squealing and running towards the tent. They actually want to be in the ring, which is quite nice. They love their life and we look after them."
Mr Dennis said Maitland council's interpretation of the State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008, which governs corflute advertising, had put a snag in their plan to promote the shows.
The council has stood by its interpretation of the act and said "the event organisers have placed several advertisements across the Local Government Area that are in breach of the SEPP".
The circus will perform on March 20, 21 and 22 at 7pm and on March 23 at 3pm and 6pm. The final show will be on Sunday, March 24 at 11am.
Tickets are $40 to $50 for adults and $30 to $40 for children aged between 3 and 15. The price varies according to how close you are seated to the ring. Children aged 2 and under are free if they share a seat with a ticket holder.
Tickets: www.stardustcircus.com.au or 0418247287.
We have free passes to giveaway. To win, send your name, suburb, daytime contact number and why you'd love to see the show to laura.rumbel@maitlandmercury.com.au
