Pet of the week: An adorable rabbit who is ready to find her forever home

Meet Tulip, an adorable rabbit with a penchant for snacking and lounging in her hutch.
This pocket-sized beauty enjoys her quiet time and although not always in the mood for cuddles, she'll soon warm up to new companions and show just how loving she can be.
Tulip treasures her personal space and would like to avoid living with children under 12.
She would also adore living as the sole pet of someone experienced with taking care of rabbits.
Transitioning to a new environment may make her a bit nervous at first, but with some patience and gentle interactions, she'll be sure to show you her affectionate side.
If you're feeling ready to welcome a delightful rabbit into your life, consider giving Tulip the loving home she deserves.
She's eager to meet her new family and embark on a journey filled with love, so head down to the Hunter Shelter if you'd like to meet her face-to-face.
You can visit anytime from Tuesdays to Sundays from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The Hunter Shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
If you'd like to contact the shelter to express your interest in Tulip's friendship, you can contact the Hunter Shelter staff at (02) 4939 1555.
