Magpies leave it late to snatch a point against Rosebud

An 80th minute strike from Regan Lundy has rescued a point for Maitland in a 1-1 draw against Adamstown in the NSW NPLM on Saturday, March 23.
The Magpies trailed at Cooks Square Park after a first half penalty was converted by Rosebud striker Dino Fajkovic in the 41st minute.
The referee awarded the spot kick after the ball struck the outstretched arm of Maitland defender Jordan Jackson at close range.
The cagey affair began to open up in the second half as the Magpies searched for an equaliser and Adamstown pushed for an all important second goal.
However, in a match deprived of many clear chances, it wasn't until ex-Charlestown attacker Lundy combined in a neat passing move with substitute Hayden Lambert and James Thompson to open up the Adamstown defence.
Thompson played a well weighted through ball to Lundy's feet which he calmly slotted past Rosebud goalkeeper Stuart Plant.
Maitland then had a chance to claim all three points when a free kick was awarded just outside the Adamstown penalty area. However, Magpies striker Braedyn Crowley's strike was easily claimed by Plant.
The Magpies move to fifth on the NPLM ladder six points behind Valentine in fourth and eight behind leaders Charlestown.
Maitland host traditional rivals Lambton on Saturday, April 6 at Cooks Square Park.
The Magpies are still searching for their opening win of the season after they were beaten 2-1 in reserve grade.
Maitland's Tatenda Goora equalised for the home side in the second half but Rosebud scored the winning goal via the penalty spot a minute later.
Saturday's matches marked the re-opening of the Magpies home ground after upgrades to the away change rooms and the resurfacing and drainage works completed on the training pitch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.