Bulldogs begin Taylor era with away trial win against Albion Park

The new Rip Taylor era has started with a win with Kurri Kurri defeating Albion Park 22-16 in their first trial.
Traveling to the South Coast, the Bulldogs faced Group 7 opponents in Albion Park on Saturday, March 23, and dominated early to lead 22-6 at half time.
Taylor was happy with what he saw, especially in the first half when Kurri used more of their first grade line-up.
"The first 40 minutes in the last game was pretty good - the ball control was good and smart and they played in a positive manner so overall a pretty good performance I thought," he said.
"There was a mix of senior guys that started the game and then we brought on some young guys that have obviously got plenty of ability and hope to force their way into the squad."
Taylor was impressed with youngsters Tully Wholert who played fullback against the Eagles and forward Joe Green. Both Bulldogs juniors debuted in the top grade in 2023.
"Tully jumped into fullback yesterday and he held his gloves up and he's certainly put the work in at training," he said.
"Joey is another one that stuck his hand up and is having a crack."
Reserve grade also started their campaign with a win, defeating the Eagles 34-20.
The Bulldogs will complete their preseason trials on Thursday night, March 28, when they host Dora Creek at Kurri Sportsground.
Last week the Bulldogs added veteran utility Terence Seu Seu to their squad. Taylor said unless any last minute options become available, he is settled with his 2024 squad.
"We're probably done (with recruitment). I mean if someone came onto the market certainly we'd have a look at them but overall we're reasonably comfortable with the guys we've got around," he said.
