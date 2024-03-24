Mustangs host inaugural NBL1 East preseason Blitz

The best grassroots basketball talent in NSW descended on Maitland over the weekend as the NBL1 East held their first preseason Blitz tournament.
Ahead of the season start on April 6, 20 men's and women's teams from Sydney, Wollongong, the Hunter and Central Coast played two matches at Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24.
The Mustangs men had a big 95-50 win against Illawarra on Saturday, while the women lost 84-65 against a strong Manly outfit.
On Sunday, the Mustangs women hit back with a 78-62 win against Hornsby while the men defeated Central Coast 99-85 in the last match of the tournament.
The Blitz gives clubs a chance for competitive matchups against NBL1 rivals while also helping players and officials fine tune ahead of the season kick-off.
Speaking ahead of the weekend, Maitland Basketball Association competitions manager Amy McGregor said the association is very excited to host the event.
"Basketball in Maitland is growing at such a rapid pace and our fans are some of the best in the league, we are constantly at capacity throughout the season," she told basketballnsw.com.au
"Hosting the inaugural NBL1 East Blitz will give our fans an opportunity to watch the best men and women from the league over one weekend.
"For the visiting teams and their supporters we hope they embrace the opportunity to explore Maitland and all our city has to offer."
