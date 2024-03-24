Pies romp to big win against Mid Coast in NNSW NPLW

Maitland have cruised to a big 15-0 win against Mid Coast in the NNSW NPLW at Cooks Square Park on Sunday afternoon, March 24.
Magpies striker Bronte Peel caused havoc up front for the home side - taking only three minutes to open the scoring with a brilliant finish from outside the penalty area in the 3rd minute.
The divide between the two sides was clear when captain Sophie Stapleford was afforded too much time and space in the 18th minute. She carried the ball at goal from the left wing - tucking her finish inside the near post.
A few minutes later Mid Coast turned the ball over in their defensive half and Maitland's Ella McDonald smashed home a long range shot to put her side three goals up within 20 minutes.
Marissa Masterantonio then followed suit with a well taken strike and more goals to McDonald, Stapleford and a first half hat-trick to Peel had Maitland up 8-0 at half time.
The goals flowed after the break with McDonald completing her hat-trick while Peel finished with five goals and Georgie Williams and Sophie Jones notched second half doubles.
The win has Maitland second on the NPLW ladder ahead of an away match against New Lambton on Saturday, April 6.
