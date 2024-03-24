The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Anderson stars as Rebels claim back-to-back NSW Country Championship titles

By Josh Callinan
March 25 2024 - 6:59am
Chad O'Donnell and Cameron Anderson. Picture supplied
CAMERON Anderson sealed Newcastle's deal with the final NSW Country Championships try before scoring a "well-deserved" accolade after full-time.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

