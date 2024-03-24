The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

'A lot of chrome': Kurri nostalgia festival rocks on for 20th anniversary

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated March 25 2024 - 9:02am, first published 7:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The streets of Kurri Kurri were alive with rock 'n' roll and fashion of the 1950's and '60s at the weekend, as retro style flourished at the annual nostalgia festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.