Easter's a great time to press the reset button and remember to enjoy life

In term of good, better best, this Good Friday is shaping up to be among the "best".
It will be among the "best" for no other reason than it marks the end of my editor's holidays and I can return to just my regular duties and as a public holiday for even journalists I get to sleep in, not having to get up for my regular Friday gym session.
Even the dog can wait. I'll treat her later to a walk and swim by the river and puppuccino on Saturday.
But the best reason this will be a "best" is that I'm planning to piece together some advice from an old, much calmer and more centred friend of mine into what I hope will become a tradition.
I'm going to press the reset button - discard all the little resentments and practices that didn't work over the past few months and remind myself of the good things that living in Maitland and the Hunter delivers and then set some times aside in my diary for enjoying them.
Discarding the past is a simple practice. Write down all the things that have annoyed you. Find a quiet place by yourself, read them aloud starting each with "I forgive".
When you've finished, burn the list or tear it up and throw it in the bin. You really don't want to leave bits of paper around detailing how your loved ones annoy you.
The first part of the second won't be hard at all and thanks to Maitland City and surrounding councils there are a lot of great things to do that cost nothing or very little.
The next step is a little harder, but I am going to go into my diary and set aside time for one non-negotiable, small pleasure each week to remind me of why life in the Hunter is so good.
If you want to go further and set aside a special monthly treat, go for it.
I'm taking baby steps for the moment and will satisfy myself with a weekly treat and hopefully set in train a habit.
I hope you all have a wonderful Easter break and if you are travelling please be safe and do not take any unnecessary risks on the road.
Michael Hartshorn, acting Lower Hunter Editor.
