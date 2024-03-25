Blacks end preseason trials with big win against Port Pirates

Defending Hunter Rugby premiers Maitland have completed their preseason trials with a comfortable 51-5 against the Port Macquarie Pirates.
The Blacks traveled to Port Macquarie to face the Mid North Coast champs on Saturday, March 23. The Pirates were playing their first hit-out of the season.
Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said it was a willing contest in the opening 20 minutes before his side clicked into gear.
"They were physical and defended pretty well but once we started to stick to our structures we started to open them up a bit and the tries then flowed," he said.
The big win follows a trial against Shute Shield side Parramatta on Saturday, March 16, at Marcellin Park.
"We've been able to use the trials to give plenty of guys a run and a few of the younger fellas who have just come into grade from under-18s or some of the young fellas that might have played lower grades last year, they have all had an opportunity over the last fortnight," Cunningham said.
"I feel like we are in a good spot, we've got a few things to work on over the next three weeks before the comp starts but I think we're heading in the right direction."
Maitland open their campaign against University at Bernie Curran Oval on Saturday, April 13. The first grand final rematch against Merewether is in round four at Townson Oval.
Cunningham said while the bulk of the grand final side will return for 2024 - supporters can also expect to see a sprinkling of new faces throughout the campaign.
Winning a premiership has also helped in player retention and creating depth, Cunningham said.
"The nucleus of the side from last year will be together," he said. "We've kept probably 10 of our under-18s from last year that have come into grade.
"It's always easier to build depth from within. It's easier than going out and trying to find players.
"It's a recruitment tool in itself (winning), people like to play for successful sides and off the back of what we did last year it helps and it keeps people hungry for more success."
