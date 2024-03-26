Learn textiles and fibre arts from the best at autumn workshops

In May, there is Drop Spindle or Traditional Wheel Hand Spinning with Barbara Osmond on Wednesday, May 1, Fundamental Crochet with Sharon O'Rourke on Saturday, May 4 at 10am, Make a Creative Beanie, Beret or Cap with Barbara Osmond on Wednesday, May 8, Make a Japanese Shopping Bag with Janet Steele on Saturday, May 11, Eco Dyeing with Rebecca Muscat on Wednesday, May 15 and Make a Patchwork Baby's Ball with Janet Steele on Wednesday, May 22.

