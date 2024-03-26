Learn textiles and fibre arts from the best at autumn workshops

From crochet to quilting, there's not much the autumn workshops at Brough House won't cover when it comes to textiles.
Over eight weeks, the Fibre Makers Space at Brough House will host 15 creative workshops, perfect for beginners and textile experts alike to pick up a new skill and meet like-minded people.
Attendees can learn felting, weaving, quilting, embroidery, knitting, creative stitching, hand spinning, crochet and dyeing from the skilled tutors, who are all talented Hunter women.
The first workshop is on Wednesday, April 3 and coordinator Ellen Howell said autumn is the perfect time to work with fibre.
"We've found out the autumn workshops are the popular ones because people want to work with fibre in the autumn, not the summer or spring," she said.
"We've got seven tutors and we've got 15 workshops, and they're all of interest, there's make a patchwork baby's ball, there's everything from that to making small 3D sculptures."
The community loom that was donated during Ms Howell's 2022 artist residency is set up in the room for anyone who wants to try it.
Ms Howell said the calibre of tutors for the workshops is exceptional.
"We've got our artists in residence [Rebecca Muscat and Giselle Penn], we've also got Janet Steele, and she at the moment is teaching at the Embroiderer's Guild in Sydney, she's local from Paterson and she'll be teaching wrapping," she said.
"We've got Barbara [Osmond] who's doing spinning and art yarn, we've got Sharon O'Rourke who is a teacher and she's been stitching with her mother since she was three-years-old so the knowledge she's got is incredible.
"And Amanda Donohue from Lake Macquarie who herself has a very successful teaching and art practice, and she'll be doing felting and stitching."
The April workshops are Make a Felt Bowl with Amanda Donohue on Wednesday, April 3 at 6.30pm, Learn Basketry and Random Weaving with Dianna Kellerman on Saturday, April 6 at 10am, Kwanda Quilting with Janet Steele on Wednesday, April 17 at 6.30pm, Learn Fundamental Embroidery with Sharon O'Rourke on Saturday, April 20 at 10am, Basic Knitting with Barbara Osmond on Wednesday, April 24 at 6.30pm and Creative Sashiko and Boro Stitching with Amanda Donohue on Saturday, April 27 at 10am.
In May, there is Drop Spindle or Traditional Wheel Hand Spinning with Barbara Osmond on Wednesday, May 1, Fundamental Crochet with Sharon O'Rourke on Saturday, May 4 at 10am, Make a Creative Beanie, Beret or Cap with Barbara Osmond on Wednesday, May 8, Make a Japanese Shopping Bag with Janet Steele on Saturday, May 11, Eco Dyeing with Rebecca Muscat on Wednesday, May 15 and Make a Patchwork Baby's Ball with Janet Steele on Wednesday, May 22.
There is also Small Scale 3D Felt with Giselle Penn on Saturday, May 25 at 10am, Wrapping to Make a Small Mat or Wall Hanging with Janet Steele on Wednesday, May 29 and Basketry/Random Weaving with Dianna Kellerman on Saturday, June 1 at 10am.
Workshops cost $58 per person, with some requiring a $5-$10 materials fee payable to the tutor.
Visit www.facebook.com/fibremakersspace for links to register or call Ms Howell on 0428238378 for more information.
Brough House is at 73 Church Street, Maitland.
