Maitland blood bank calls for 'buns on seats' this Easter

Lifeblood Maitland has put out a cheeky but life-saving call out in the lead up to Easter - they need to get 100 buns in seats to keep up with demand.
Thousands of donations are needed across Australia from Good Friday to Easter Monday to ensure there is enough supply for hospital patients, including 100 blood and plasma donors needed at Maitland.
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said donation booking numbers need a boost throughout the four-day Easter period (March 29 to April 1) while many donors travel or take a break from their routine.
"Blood is complex and cannot be synthetically produced, so we rely on the generosity of donors to ensure patients have access to the blood they need when they need it," Brian said.
"We are urging Maitland residents to step up, keep our donor centre chairs full and help maintain blood supplies at a critical time."
Blood and blood products will be needed every 18 seconds this Easter weekend and throughout the school holidays by trauma and emergency patients, mums delivering babies, people with blood conditions and cancer patients.
Just one patient involved in a road accident can need high volumes of blood quickly to survive - as many as 100 bags depending on their injuries.
Platelets are also vital to combat life-threatening bleeding in emergency situations. Platelets act like tiny bandaids to clot blood, but only have a shelf life of seven days.
"You never know when you or someone you love may need blood," Brian said.
"A blood donation only takes one hour, with just five to 10 minutes on the couch, while a plasma donation takes 90 minutes.
"Our friendly team in Maitland is waiting to welcome donors and ease any nerves. You can enjoy some delicious snacks afterwards and leave knowing your life-giving donation will have a life-changing outcome."
The Maitland Lifeblood Donor Centre is one of a number of centres nationwide open on Good Friday. It is also open Saturday and Easter Monday.
To book an appointment call 13 14 95, book online at lifeblood.com.au or on the DonateBlood app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.