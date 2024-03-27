Your guide to Maitland this weekend - visit Tocal and our gallery

OPEN DAY
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Tocal Homestead is open to the public every Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Bring a picnic to have on the lawns, enjoy the gardens and follow the maps as you explore the site with an audio guide. There will be Devonshire teas and refreshments. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 concession, children two to 16 $2.
WALKING TOUR
MORPETH
The Morpeth Heritage Walk winds its way through 25 significant sites and takes approximately 90 minutes to complete. Download the audio tour via the Maitland Walks app. www.mymaitland.com.au/discover/places-to-go/morpeth.
AUTUMN WORKSHOPS
BROUGH HOUSE
The autumn workshops at Brough House's Fibre Makers Space kick off on Wednesday, April 3. Over the next couple of months there will be 15 workshops held at the house, covering all things textiles and fibre arts. From crochet to stitching, there's something for everyone. Read more on page 6.
NEW EXHIBITIONS
MRAG
Have you checked out Maitland Regional Art Gallery's new autumn exhibitions yet? Small Museum by Simone Rosenbauer, The Collectors, Find Me in the Flowers by Prudence De Marchi, Settled/Unsettled and Visual Weight by Robert Klippel are all on now. The gallery is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, and open on Saturday.
THE RODEO
DUNGOG
Enjoy a countryside drive to Dungog to see the Dungog Rodeo, on Saturday, March 30. The rodeo is on Easter Saturday every year and begins at 11am. Live band Hurricane Fall will begin at 9pm and attendees can expect stalls selling western wear and leather goods, and plenty of delicious food stalls. Entry is $25 for adults and $5 for kids from five to 17-years-old. The showground is at Abelard Street.
