Your guide to Maitland this weekend - visit Tocal and our gallery

Enjoy a countryside drive to Dungog to see the Dungog Rodeo, on Saturday, March 30. The rodeo is on Easter Saturday every year and begins at 11am. Live band Hurricane Fall will begin at 9pm and attendees can expect stalls selling western wear and leather goods, and plenty of delicious food stalls. Entry is $25 for adults and $5 for kids from five to 17-years-old. The showground is at Abelard Street.