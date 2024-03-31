Plan to triple Maitland Park's playground

A vision for a $7 million play space at Maitland Park has been unveiled.
It features a range of entertainment for children including a bike track, adventure play, climbing activities and even a sand and water encounter.
Maitland councillors also supported a push to include a splash pad with water play at Tuesday's council meeting and agreed the design should incorporate shade structures, disability inclusion and provide additional parking.
The project doesn't have any funding yet but the council will look for ways to pay for it within its own budget and keep an eye out for a suitable government grant.
The space is expected to attract families from across the region and boost tourism in the city.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said the community wanted this kind of facility.
"Feedback in recent days has been clear with regard to parking, there's certainly been a big call with regard to a splash pad," he said.
"As we move forward there will be consultation with the community."
