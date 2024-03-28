Largs students celebrate Harmony Day with cultural food tastings

Students at Largs Public School explored all things culture last week for Harmony Day.
Dressed in the day's symbolic shade of orange on Thursday, March 21, students engaged in a number of cultural activities.
Cultural food tastings were the most popular activity for the day, with students tasting olives, dates and papadams.
Classroom teacher Clay Geddes said last year they focused more on craft activities but decided to change things up this year.
"The food tastings were an opportunity for the students to try these foods from different cultures that quite a few students had never tried before," he said.
"We have one student whose family eats papadams all of the time at home."
As part of Harmony Day, the students also engaged in a number of indoor and outdoor activities including European handball and pétanque.
The students also enjoyed learning the Mexican hat dance and the conga.
"It was really important for the students to recognise that everyone belongs in Australia, regardless of where they've come from," Mr Geddes said.
Although there is a diversity of students at Largs Public School, Mr Geddes said there isn't a huge amount.
"We have a student from an Indian background, a few students from a Filipino background and students from a few other backgrounds," he said.
Mr Geddes planned the activities alongside Kindergarten teacher Trudy Ewin and said he couldn't have done it without her.
"Together we came up with some really great ideas and it was a day that the students got a lot out of," he said.
